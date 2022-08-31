AP Emmy pundits call a win for ‘Succession,’ split on comedy

So many TV shows, so few nominees who will end up with trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards. A total of 25 Emmys will be presented during the Sept. 12 ceremony in the glamor categories including acting and best comedy, drama and limited series. Past winners Jean Smart of “Hacks” and Bill Hader of “Barry” are among the contenders. There’s a real twist this year: Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” is the first non–English language drama to be nominated. AP’s Emmy pundits are calling best drama series for “Succession,” but split on best comedy between “Abbott Elementary” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

