Abortion ban reaches S. Carolina Senate despite GOP factions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — While the results of this month’s Kansas abortion vote have shaken some Republicans’ appetite for additional restrictions, South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a ban with limited exceptions. By a 67-35 vote, the South Carolina House sent the Senate a bill banning abortion with exceptions only when the pregnancy risks the mother’s health or up to 12 weeks when it is the result of rape or incest. Republicans are no longer constrained by federal law as they craft abortion bans. But that reality is highlighting divisions within the party like the ones that arose Tuesday when House leaders recessed to discuss the vote. Whether such a restrictive measure can overcome factions in the Senate will be seen next week when the upper chamber convenes.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

