A truck spilled Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, shutting down traffic

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told CNN in a statement. One woman was taken to the hospital in noncritical condition, according to the department.

Northbound traffic in the area was shut down due to the crash, but all lanes are now open as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Dramatic videos taken by CNN affiliate WHBQ show a large stretch of the interstate covered in white sauce.

Cleaning up the Alfredo sauce took over six hours, with workers from the Memphis Department of Transportation working until 1 a.m., the department told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

