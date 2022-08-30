UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations and Pakistan have appealed for $160 million in emergency funds for nearly a half million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June. The appeal was issued at a ceremony in the capital, Islamabad, with the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging the international community to help Pakistan in handling damage caused by floods. On Tuesday, Pakistani authorities backed by the military continued battling the aftermath of the floods that have affected more than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis. Preliminary government estimates put the damage to the economy at $10 billion.

