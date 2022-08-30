UAE to grant visas to World Cup ticket holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it will grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup in neighboring Qatar. The UAE said in a statement Tuesday that those registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas 19 days before the tournament starts. Those granted visas will be able to stay for up to 90 days in the UAE, home to flashy Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Many fans are planning to base themselves in the UAE and neighboring countries for the monthlong tournament, as organizers expect a tight accommodation squeeze in tiny Qatar that has never hosted an event on this scale.

