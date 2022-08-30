Tank defies hearing loss for ‘R&B Money,’ his final album

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star Tank began contemplating his final album after considering pursing other endeavors. However, that timeline was accelerated after losing one of his most essential tools: his hearing. “It just made me look at time differently. It just made me say, ’Man, if I can lose and lose an ear in three days, I could possibly lose the other one in the next three,” said the crooner whose career began singing backup for stars Ginuwine and Aaliyah. “R&B Money,” his ninth studio album, is a 17-track project with a back-to-basics R&B approach featuring appearances from Chris Brown, Alex Isley and more. It also includes the singles “I Deserve” and “Can’t Let It Show” which both reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

