Taiwan leader tells troops to keep cool amid Chinese threats

PENGHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has told the self-ruled island’s military units to keep their cool in the face of daily warplane flights and warship maneuvers by rival China, saying that Taiwan will not allow Beijing to provoke a conflict. China has kept up military pressure on Taiwan in the weeks following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in early August. Beijing initially retaliated with large military drills in the waters and skies near Taiwan. It fired missiles over the island, some of which landed in Japan’s economic zone, while also sending warships and planes toward the island in large numbers. President Tsai Ing-wen said during an inspection of military units Tuesday that Taiwan must remain restrained despite the daily pressure from China.

