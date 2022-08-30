NBA star John Wall says he had suicidal thoughts over the last 2 years while in the ‘darkest place I’ve ever been in’

By Matt Foster and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall described his struggle with suicidal thoughts and mental health challenges over the last two years in an interview earlier this month.

Wall, 31, spoke about his experiences during an interview at a John Wall Foundation event with the Salvation Army in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. ClutchPoints shared a video of the interview in a tweet Monday.

When asked how the last two and a half years have been for him, the Los Angeles Clippers point guard described the period as the “darkest place I’ve ever been in.”

“At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide,” Wall said.

He detailed the heavy emotional toll of “tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, and my grandma passing a year later,” adding that these struggles were compounded by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

But the difficult experiences have shaped his current outlook on life, Wall said.

“Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath. Wearing the same clothes for three days straight and laying on the couch sobbing,” Wall said. “Looking at all that, I’m like, if I can get through this, I can get through anything in life.”

Wall also disclosed that he sought treatment with a therapist to help address his mental health difficulties.

“You know a lot of people think, ‘I don’t need help, I can get through any times,’ but you’ve got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you, and I did that,” he said.

Wall has played in the NBA since 2010 after being drafted by the Washington Wizards. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2019, leading to an extended hiatus while he recovered, according to the NBA’s website.

Wall did not play in the 2021-22 NBA season as a member of the Houston Rockets. He averaged over 20 points and nearly 7 assists per game during the 2020-21 season and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in July.

The athlete’s foundation works to support disadvantaged families in North Carolina, according to its social media accounts.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season starts on October 18. The Los Angeles Clippers begin their season on October 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

