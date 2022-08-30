Mexicans march to demand search for 100,000 disappeared
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives of some of Mexico’s over 100,000 missing people are demanding authorities find their sons, daughters, fathers and brothers. The protesters marched Tuesday in Mexico City, chanting “Where are they? Where are they?” ”Frequently, there are no investigations, re-victimizations. We continually face negligence and inaction,” said Miriam Jaqueline Palmeros, whose daughter Jael Monserrat Uribe disappeared two years ago and has never been seen since. To mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, family members mounted a panorama of photos of the missing, and performed prayers and songs for them. Most of the disappearances began after the start of Mexico’s drug war in 2006.