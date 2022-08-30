Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court is breathing new life into a $1 billion transmission line project aimed at serving as a conduit for Canadian hydropower. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday that a statewide vote rebuking the project was unconstitutional, sending it back to a lower court for further proceedings. The court has not yet ruled in a separate case that focuses on a lease for a 1-mile portion of the proposed power line that crosses state-owned property. Central Maine Power’s parent company and Hydro Quebec teamed up on the project that would supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower. That’s enough electricity for 1 million homes.

