Israeli Supreme Court rejects hunger striker’s petition

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition for the release of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for nearly six months. His lawyer said Tuesday that he is in danger of “sudden death.” He is protesting being held by Israel in what’s known as administrative detention, a practice in which detainees suspected of militant activities are imprisoned for months or years without charge or trial. In recent pictures he resembles a human skeleton, his skin tightly stretched over a bony frame. Israel says administrative detention is needed to keep dangerous militants off the streets without revealing sensitive intelligence. The Palestinians and rights groups say it denies detainees due process.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.