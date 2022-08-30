Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence

PRAGUE (AP) — The Dutch defense minister has expressed concern at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday that many Dutch military personnel train in the U.S. “and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us.” Ollongren was speaking at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague. A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries and two others were wounded in the shooting in the early hours of Saturday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.