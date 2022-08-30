Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam has approved a plan to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital’s port. The decision Tuesday comes as the Netherlands seeks ways out of a migrant accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum seekers sleeping outside a reception center. The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the Dutch government. It’s the second Dutch city to approve plans for putting up migrants on a cruise liner. In both cases, the ships will be moored so residents can exit and enter at all times.

