1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. Food security experts call it a drop in the bucket for the vast needs in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the nation where this first shipment is going. But the flow of grain from Ukraine is expected to continue, with another ship departing Tuesday for Yemen. The U.N. says the delivery of 23,000 metric tons of grain on the ship can feed 1.5 million people for a month.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.