1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. Food security experts call it a drop in the bucket for the vast needs in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the nation where this first shipment is going. But the flow of grain from Ukraine is expected to continue, with another ship departing Tuesday for Yemen. The U.N. says the delivery of 23,000 metric tons of grain on the ship can feed 1.5 million people for a month.