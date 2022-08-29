Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit by FTC over money transfers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that accuses the retailer of allowing its money-transfer services to be used by scam artists. It says the suit is an egregious instance of agency overreach. In its lawsuit filed in June, the FTC alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money-transfer services offered at its stores. In a 41-page filing Monday, the nation’s largest retailer said the agency lacks constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief. Walmart also argues that the agency is trying to contort a regulation aimed at going after telemarketers and those who actively help them, of which Walmart is neither.

