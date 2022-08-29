Sotomayor denies NYPD detective’s plea to block vax mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has denied an appeal from a New York Police Department detective who asked for an emergency injunction to keep the city from firing him over its vaccine mandate. Detective Anthony Marciano has a lawsuit pending against the city in a federal appeals court. His attorneys last week petitioned Sotomayor, who oversees emergency appeals from New York and some other states, for the injunction while the case is being resolved. The city’s law department said it was happy with the ruling. Marciano’s attorney, Patricia Finn, says she will ask the entire Supreme Court for a review.

