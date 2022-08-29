Serena’s Farewell: Stories from the leadup to the US Open

The talk of tennis — and beyond — for most of the past three weeks has been about Serena Williams and her announcement that she is planning to stop playing professional tennis. That all leads up to the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament starts Monday, with Williams playing her first-round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night. The Associated Press has chronicled the leadup to her departure in words and photos since her revelation earlier this month that she is preparing to “evolve” away from her career as a professional athlete.

By The Associated Press

