Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in and around Mississippi’s capital city are bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River is expected to crest. The river is swollen from days of heavy rainfall last week. Officials say about 100 to 150 homes could be affected. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Monday on Twitter that the river is predicted to crest just under major flood stage level. The agency says roads are still flooded, and people should not return home until officials say it’s safe. Some Jackson residents moved belongings out of their homes during the weekend. Others stocked up on sandbags.

