Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden has been gored to death by an eland. The park’s owner said the man, a foreign national, was taking animals, including the large antelope, into stables after the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland had closed late Sunday. Police said the case is being considered “a workplace accident” which is standard procedure. It was not known what exactly happened inside the enclosure. The eland is the world’s largest antelope.

