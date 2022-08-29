Liz Weston: Why is money so confusing?

Unfortunately, some of the people who know the most about money are the worst at talking about it. They use too much jargon and forget what it’s like to be a beginner. If you think money is too confusing or are trying to help someone who does, keep in mind a few important things: Nobody is born knowing about money. Everyone makes mistakes with their money. You don’t have to be an expert to get started. Finally, ask questions until you get an answer that makes sense.

