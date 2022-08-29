Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now

A Rhode Island judge has ruled in favor of the congregation currently worshiping at the nation’s oldest synagogue. The judge on Monday dismissed an effort by the New York congregation that owns the building. They’ve been trying to take control of a board that oversees the synagogues’ day-to-day operations. The Rhode Island-based congregation views that as an effort to evict them from the building, which the New York congregation has denied. The president of the New York Congregation said the motion was dismissed on a technicality, and the legal case will proceed. Touro Synagogue was consecrated in 1763, and was visited by George Washington in 1790.

