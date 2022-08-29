Indonesian troops accused of killing, mutilating 4 Papuans

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces say they have arrested six elite troops who are accused of involvement in the killing of four indigenous Papuans and the mutilation of their bodies. Villagers were shocked on Friday by the discovery of four sacks, each containing a headless and legless torso, in a river. The remaining body parts were found separately in two other sacks. Police say the victims were residents of a neighboring district who allegedly were going to meet someone to buy an AK-47 rifle and a gun. A low-level insurgency has simmered for decades in Papua, a former Dutch colony that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

