Colombia investigates murder of 2 journalists

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Colombia are investigating the murder of two journalists who were gunned down while returning home from a county fair. Police said that Leyner Montero and Dilia Contreras were driving before dawn Sunday when men on motorcycles shot at their vehicle as they approached the town of Fundacion in northern Colombia. Authorities said they are still not certain if the attack was linked to their journalistic work. Montero ran a community radio station in Fundacion, while Contreras ran a local news website and had recently been hired as a press officer for Fundacion’s municipal government.

by ASTRID SUAREZ and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

