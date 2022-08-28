The City of Santa Maria continues its 2022 Free Concerts in the Park Series with Brass Factory

Skip to Content
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks continues its 2022 Free Concerts in the Park Series with live music from Brass Factory this Sunday, Aug. 28.

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or throw blankets, and picnic out with friends and family.

Brass Factory is a local band with funk, soul, and R&B feel-good sound.

The concert this weekend will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park on 2625 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.

The free concert series kicked off on the 4th of July and will continue on Sept. 18 and 25.

