Libya capital remains tense a day after clashes kill over 30
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya’s capital a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended Tripoli’s monthslong stretch of relative calm. The fighting broke out early Saturday and pitted militias loyal to the Tripoli-based government against other armed groups allied with a rival administration that has for months sought to be seated in the capital. Residents fear the fighting that capped a monthslong political deadlock could explode into a wider war and a return to the early days of Libya’s long-running conflict. The oil-rich county has for years been split between rival administrations, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments. The dead in the weekend’s fighting included at least 17 civilians.