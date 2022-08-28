Historic marker at boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis

TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. WSFA-TV reports that the marker was unveiled Saturday in Troy. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry his legacy and continue making what they call “good trouble.” Nephew Jerrick Lewis said, “When we see something that is not right, not fair, not just — we have a moral obligation to speak up and speak out.” The family created the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute to support civil rights education and engage in social justice, education equality, and health awareness.

