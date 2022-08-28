2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two high-rise apartment towers in India have been leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition after the country’s top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India’s tallest structures to be razed to the ground. They became India’s tallest structures to be razed to the ground. More than 1,500 families vacated their apartments in the area more than seven hours before the nearly 328-foot-tall towers crumbled inward by the impact of the implosion. The 32-story and 29-story towers, which were being constructed by a private builder on the outskirts of New Delhi, were yet to be occupied. The demolition was completed within seconds but followed a 12-year court battle between residents in the area and the builder, Supertech Limited.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.