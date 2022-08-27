Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands

RAYONG, Thailand (AP) — The sick and weakened dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand’s shore when fishermen found him. Conservationists advised the fishermen how to provide emergency care until the calf could receive veterinary attention at a marine research center. The baby was nicknamed Paradon, or “brotherly burden,” because those involved knew saving his life would be no easy task. The Irrawaddy dolphin native to shallow Asian waters is considered a vulnerable species because of habitat loss, pollution and illegal fishing. Paradon has had a month of round-the-clock care with staff and volunteers to hold him up in the water, clean his tank and provide him milk. He’s still weak but seems to be on the road to recovery.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.