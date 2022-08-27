Ex-NBA player Terrence Williams pleads guilty in fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player Terrence Williams has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam against the basketball league’s health plan. Williams faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for the identity theft. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney. Williams was accused of being the leader of the scheme, which consisted of fraudulent claims and paperwork being submitted to the league’s plan for medical and dental reimbursements.

