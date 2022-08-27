Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:58 pm

2 people fatally shot and bicyclist killed in Oakland

KEYT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said.

The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot and killed Friday night in the city’s West Oakland neighborhood and that the suspect tried to flee in a vehicle.

Friends of the victim fired at the suspect, killing him. Then the vehicle he was in crashed into the bicyclist, killing him, the newspaper reported.

Oakland police said in a statement Saturday that no arrests have been made.

The victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of family, the statement said.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content