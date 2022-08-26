Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents obtained by The Associated Press show. But the documents also show that New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is confident Chinese authorities won’t torture the suspect or give him an unfair trial because of the bad publicity it would bring the Communist government, in what would amount to a test case that would be closely watched worldwide. New Zealand’s Supreme Court in April ruled that Kyung Yup Kim could be extradited to China in a landmark judgment that goes against the trend set by most democratic nations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.