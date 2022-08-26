Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew has caught fire as it approached a port south of Manila and at least 73 of those aboard have been rescued. Search and rescue efforts are continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel which came from nearby Mindoro island. Video released by the coast guard shows flames and black smoke billowing from the ferry, which was near other ships off Batangas port. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

