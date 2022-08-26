Ohio’s Ryan breaks from Biden, own votes on student debt aid
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan spoke out against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan this week, it marked a departure from some past statements and votes. The decision to oppose a same-party president comes as Ryan is running a U.S. Senate campaign with a pro-working class message against Republican JD Vance. Ryan criticized the president’s historic but politically divisive plan as unnecessary for some families and unfair to others. That’s after expressing support for student debt relief over the years and voting for legislation that forgave $10,000 for some college borrowers. His campaign said Biden’s plan goes too far.