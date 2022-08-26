Skip to Content
New this week: ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel; ‘Honk for Jesus’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Yungblud and Megadeth, a documentary that delves into the extraordinary life of explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” a satirical comedy about a Southern Baptist megachurch. The week’s biggest release will be the eight-part “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” an Amazon Prime Video prequel to “The Lord of the Rings,” which debuts on the heels of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which is set two centuries before “Game of Thrones.”

The Associated Press

