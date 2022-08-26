NATO head warns about Russian, Chinese interest in Arctic

TORONTO (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is warning about Russia’s military buildup in the Arctic and China’s increasing interest in that part of the world. During a visit to Canada’s north, Stoltenberg said Friday that the shortest path to North America for Russian missiles and bombers is over the North Pole. He says Russia has set up a new Arctic Command and has opened hundreds of new and former Soviet-era Arctic military sites, including airfields and deep-water ports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showcased some of the investments and activities that Canada is making during the visit by Stoltenberg.

