Mall of America: Man with gun arrested in robbery attempt

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man with a long gun was arrested at the Mall of America in what mall officials said was an armed robbery attempt, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store. The mall said in a statement that security “immediately became aware of the situation” and arrested the man Friday without incident. It said the mall wasn’t locked down because the arrest was immediate. The statement referred questions to Bloomington police, who didn’t immediately reply to a phone message. The Star Tribune reported that one of its employees was at the mall and saw police arrest a man and take a long gun that appeared to be a rifle.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.