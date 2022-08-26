Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM’s wife

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has condemned as a deliberate smear attempt the leaking of the alleged verdict against the wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak. The high court is due to deliver its verdict next Thursday in Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial involving alleged bribes over a $280 million solar energy project. The Malaysia Today website posted a 71-page document it described as containing a guilty judgment against Rosmah. The Chief Registrar office of the Federal Court said Saturday it has lodged a complaint with police over the alleged leak. Najib last Tuesday began a 12-year prison term after losing his final appeal in a graft case linked to the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund.

