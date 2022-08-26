Leader says Belarusian warplanes made ready to carry nukes

MOSCOW (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus says the country’s warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons in line with an agreement with ally Russia. President Alexander Lukashenko said the upgrade followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to make Belarusian combat aircraft nuclear-capable at Russian factories and to help train pilots. Lukashenko said to reporters Friday, “Do you think it was all blather?” He warned the United States and its allies against carrying out a “provocation” against Belarus. He said “the targets have been selected” for retaliation, if his warning is not heeded. Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine this year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.