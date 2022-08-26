Father, son clinging to cooler rescued from Boston Harbor

BOSTON (AP) — A father and son rescued by Boston police harbor patrol as the two men clung to a drinks cooler about 9 miles from the coast. Police say officers responded to a call for a lobster boat taking on water at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera video. As officers pulled the men to safety, the son can be heard saying: “We’re so weak.” Police say the boat’s engine got tangled in lobster lines and failed. The current pushed the boat onto the rocks and punctured the hull. The two men were treated for minor injuries.

