Explosive detonates in Baghdad, targets Australian diplomats

BAGHDAD (AP) — A small homemade explosive has donated near Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone as an Australian diplomatic convoy made its way into the area. Two security officials told The Associated Press on Friday that there were no injuries. The blast happened as Australian diplomats are trying to help end one of Iraq’s worst political deadlocks in years. Firebrand Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and an Iran-backed faction of rival Shiite parties have been at odds since the country’s last parliamentary elections last October. Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has tried to bring the groups together to reach a settlement, but has so far been unsuccessful.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.