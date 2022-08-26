150 migrants moved from overcrowded Dutch asylum center

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Authorities have moved 150 migrants from an overcrowded asylum-seekers center in the northeastern Netherlands to two sports halls in a central city, alleviating the suffering of some of the people who have been camped in the open air in sweltering summer temperatures. The city of Apeldoorn announced Thursday night that it had provided short-term accommodation to ease the crisis and that the asylum-seekers would move on after four days to another location. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping outdoors in squalid conditions just outside the small village of Ter Apel because the asylum center there is too full to house them, drawing comparisons to overcrowded migrant camps on Greek islands.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.