WHO chief laments fate of ‘starving’ relatives in Tigray

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia. He said Thursday that he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces. They were some of the most personal comments among many he has made about Tigray. The comments came a day after the region erupted in violence again after months of calm.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.