WHO chief laments fate of ‘starving’ relatives in Tigray
GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia. He said Thursday that he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces. They were some of the most personal comments among many he has made about Tigray. The comments came a day after the region erupted in violence again after months of calm.