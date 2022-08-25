US: Strikes kill 4 Iranian-backed militia members in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says four Iranian-backed militia members have been killed in U.S. strikes in Syria in response to recent attacks by the group. U.S. Central Command says U.S. forces also destroyed seven enemy rocket launchers Wednesday hours after militia fighters fired rockets at two U.S. military installations in northeast Syria. Central Command provided additional details about the strikes Thursday, saying they were done with Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 Howitzers. Central Command’s Gen. Erik Kurilla says the U.S. “will respond appropriately” to attacks on its servicemembers. Iran has repeatedly denied arming militia groups that target U.S. forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

