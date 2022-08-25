Syrian state media: 2 civilians wounded in Israeli strikes

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state-run media are reporting that Israeli airstrikes over a town in the central province of Hama have wounded two civilians. The reports say Syria’s air defense systems shot down some of the missiles before they hit their targets on Thursday. A Syrian opposition war monitor said the airstrikes targeted Iran-backed militias’ positions in the area. Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It has acknowledged that it targets bases of allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s, including Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and other Iran-backed militias.

