Robot issue delays fuel removal from Fukushima nuclear plant

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant says it is postponing the start of the removal of highly radioactive melted fuel from its damaged reactors because of delays in the development of a remote-controlled robotic arm. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings had originally planned to begin removing fuel last year from one of three reactors at the plant that were damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011. That plan was postponed until later this year, and now will be delayed further until about autumn next year because of additional work needed to improve the performance of the robotic arm.

