Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the number of troops by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain how the military will beef up its ranks. Some Russian military analysts predicted authorities wouldn’t expand the draft and try to increase the troops’ number by hiring more volunteer contract soldiers. The Kremlin says only volunteers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was pondering a broad mobilization. All Russian men aged 18-27 must serve one year in the military, but a large share avoid the draft for health reasons or deferments granted to university students.

