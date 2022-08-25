Poland says grave with WWII soldiers is destroyed by Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says authorities in neighboring Belarus are leveling a memorial site containing the graves of Polish resistance fighters who died during World War II. A spokesperson for Poland’s Foreign Ministry said a cemetery in a village where members of Poland’s largest wartime resistance force fought Soviet army troops was being “devastated.” The allegation on Thursday followed the Polish government saying it was demolishing a monument to Soviet Red Army soldiers. Dozens of Soviet memorials in Poland have been marked for destruction since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago but they have not included any burial sites. There was no immediate comment from Belarus, and it wasn’t clear if the developments were related.

