Officials: Person jumps FBI fence in Chicago, throws rocks

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a person was detained after jumping a fence outside the FBI’s Chicago field office and throwing rocks at the building. Federal officials say the incident happened about 11 a.m. Thursday. They say nobody was injured and there is no threat to the public. They say the person was turned over to the Chicago police to be taken to a hospital for evaluation. The incident comes at a time when concerns about the safety of federal agents in the wake of the recent court-authorized search warrant the FBI served at former President Donald Trump’s home. In Cincinnati, a man armed with an assault weapon was killed in a shootout after he tried to breach FBI offices there.

