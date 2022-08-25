North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect

By Tierney Sneed

A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state’s so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.

Judge Bruce Romanick of the South Central Judicial District in Burleigh County said he was issuing the preliminary injunction to maintain the status quo in the state while the challenge to the law unfolded in court.

His order said he was persuaded by the arguments put forward by the abortion clinic challenging the ban that there would be “significant” harm if the law took effect. His order said that he was not making any conclusions about which side was more likely to succeed on the merits of the case over whether the law violates the state’s constitution.

