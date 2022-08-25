German art group criticizes climate protesters for using art

BERLIN (AP) — A group that represents cultural organizations in Germany has criticized climate activists for gluing themselves to the frames of famous paintings in museums. The German Cultural Council accused the activists of endangering important works with their protests of what they see as government inaction to curb global warming. The German Cultural Council’s chief said Thursday that he understands the despair of climate activists but thinks gluing themselves to the frames of famous works of art is “clearly wrong.” The dpa news agency reported that some activists on Thursday glued themselves to the 1504 painting “Rest on the Flight into Egypt” by the Lucas Cranach the Elder at a museum in Berlin.

